How Did Rickey Smiley React When Given An Alabama “Got 5 On It” Question? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Headkrack‘s “Got 5 On It” game has stumped most of its contestants. Though the premise of the game is simple, the pressure of the clock ticking down and Headkrack’s ability to trick your brain just before it’s time to answer has gotten the best of a lot of players. This time around, Headkrack even manage to stump Rickey Smiley on his favorite topic: Alabama football! Even though it isn’t about his beloved team, and it’s certainly still an area Rickey knows well. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: TK Kravitz Gets Flustered Naming Lenny Kravitz Songs In “5 On It!” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Bill Bellamy Says Playing “5 On It” Is “Worse Than The SATs” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Gets Hype When He’s Gifted Some Alabama State Swag! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]