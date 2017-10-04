The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How Did Rickey Smiley React When Given An Alabama “Got 5 On It” Question? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 22 hours ago
Headkrack‘s “Got 5 On It” game has stumped most of its contestants. Though the premise of the game is simple, the pressure of the clock ticking down and Headkrack’s ability to trick your brain just before it’s time to answer has gotten the best of a lot of players. This time around, Headkrack even manage to stump Rickey Smiley on his favorite topic: Alabama football! Even though it isn’t about his beloved team, and it’s certainly still an area Rickey knows well. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

