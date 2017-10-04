CAVS: How LeBron James Welcomed the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” Camera Crew

While the relationship between LeBron James and Khloe Kardashian may be a healthy one, I think its safe to say he still isn’t a fan of the show.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians TV crew apparently got access this week to Cleveland Clinic Courts, the Cavs training facility, and star forward’s greeting was rather bold.

James recorded the crew and his welcome before posting it to Snapchat.

If what LeBron is saying isn’t enough, make sure you take a look at Tristan Thompson’s face.

Warning: The language may be offensive to some

#PressPlay: Looks like #LeBronJames wasn't here for all the extra cameras 😩😩Word on the street is the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" crew made their way into the Cavs' workout session 👀😂 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 3, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

