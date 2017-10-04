CAVS: How LeBron James Welcomed the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” Camera Crew

While the relationship between LeBron James and Khloe Kardashian may be a healthy one, I think its safe to say he still isn’t a fan of the show.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians TV crew apparently got access this week to Cleveland Clinic Courts, the Cavs training facility, and star forward’s greeting was rather bold.
James recorded the crew and his welcome before posting it to Snapchat.
If what LeBron is saying isn’t enough, make sure you take a look at Tristan Thompson’s face.
Warning: The language may be offensive to some
Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News
Picture Courtesy of Jason Miller and Getty Images
Video Courtesy of The Shade Room, Instagram, and WOIO Cleveland 19 News
comments – Add Yours