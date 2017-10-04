CAVS: How LeBron James Welcomed the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” Camera Crew

Photo by

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 23 hours ago
Cleveland Cavaliers Media Day

Source: Jason Miller / Getty


While the relationship between LeBron James and Khloe Kardashian may be a healthy one, I think its safe to say he still isn’t a fan of the show.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians TV crew apparently got access this week to Cleveland Clinic Courts, the Cavs training facility, and star forward’s greeting was rather bold.

James recorded the crew and his welcome before posting it to Snapchat.

If what LeBron is saying isn’t enough, make sure you take a look at Tristan Thompson’s face.

Warning: The language may be offensive to some

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

Picture Courtesy of Jason Miller and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of The Shade Room, Instagram, and WOIO Cleveland 19 News

