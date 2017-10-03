The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Examining 21 Savage & Amber Rose’s Response To SlutWalk Criticism [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 21 hours ago
Amber Rose‘s SlutWalk always catches attention for one reason or another when it rolls around each year. This year, it was because her boyfriend, 21 Savage, showed solidarity alongside her the whole time. He held up signs, and posed for photos with her. Fans criticized him, saying he’s no longer savage, and that he looked like he had lost his edge.

But the couple was united in rebuking that hate fans had for them. Meanwhile, Headkrack takes a close look at their response. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos