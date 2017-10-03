The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Kenya Moore Has The Most Fabulous Response To RHOA Rumors [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 20 hours ago
Kenya Moore isn’t one to be talked about without her having a chance to put her own two cents into the mix. Rumors of drama behind the scenes of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” have been swirling for a few months now, ever since she got married to her new hubby. But Kenya cautioned fans not to believe the hype. Click on the audio player to hear more from this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Is Kenya Moore Really Done With RHOA? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Kenya Moore On How RHOA Girls Prepare For The Drama Of Reunion Episodes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Porsha Williams Discusses Her Longtime Feud With Kenya Moore [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Photos