News
Home > News

Trump Greets A Devastated Puerto Rico By Practicing His Jump Shot

You have to watch it for yourself.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

US-WEATHER-STORM-TRUMP

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty


On Tuesday, Donald Trump finally took a trip to Puerto Rico after the island was devastated by Hurricane Maria leaving millions without power and many without supplies or water. How did 45 decide to greet a small group of Puerto Ricans in need? He gave away paper towels.

Oh yea, and he didn’t just hand it to them like a normal human being — he had to show off his jump shot by throwing it to them. You can check out the clip for yourself below.

The shenanigans continue.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 9 hours ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 24 hours ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 6 days ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 1 week ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 2 weeks ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 2 weeks ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 2 weeks ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Watch: R. Kelly Accuser Opens Up About Training…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Cincinnati - Looking back
Emotional Testimony in Downtown Cincinnati Crash
 2 weeks ago
09.18.17
22 Hot Pictures Of Jada Pinkett Smith
 2 weeks ago
09.18.17
Photos