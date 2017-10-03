Trump Greets A Devastated Puerto Rico By Practicing His Jump Shot

On Tuesday,finally took a trip to Puerto Rico after the island was devastated by Hurricane Maria leaving millions without power and many without supplies or water. How did 45 decide to greet a small group of Puerto Ricans in need? He gave away paper towels.

Oh yea, and he didn’t just hand it to them like a normal human being — he had to show off his jump shot by throwing it to them. You can check out the clip for yourself below.

The video of Trump throwing out paper towels in Puerto Rico is even worse than I imagined pic.twitter.com/gBK9MQ0YmE — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) October 3, 2017

The shenanigans continue.

