Student Hangs A Black Baby Doll By It’s Neck!

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 20 mins ago
The Princeton City School District is responding after a photo of a Black baby doll  was  hanging by its neck from a student’s desk hit social media. The superintended said, the child was studying  time and distance, and one of the examples was bungee jumping.   VIA Fox19 

don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

