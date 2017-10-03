Oprah Ready To Run For President?

Nothing has been confirmed as of yet if Oprah is ready to put on her political running shoes, but NY Post’s John Podhoretz let it be known she may be the Democrats answer.

@jpodhoretz Thanks for your VOTE of confidence!Democrats’ best hope for 2020: Oprah | New York Post https://t.co/tvt82v8cMH — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) September 28, 2017

This isn’t the first time Oprah has tossed around the idea of maybe running to be President one day. Back in March, when speaking with Bloomberg’s David Rubenstein , this is what she had to say:

“I never considered the question even a possibility,” she said, before adding, “I just thought, ‘Oh … oh?’ ”

Without mentioning President Trump’s name, Rubenstein then pointed out that “it’s clear you don’t need government experience to be elected president of the United States.”

“That’s what I thought,” Winfrey said. “I thought, ‘Oh, gee, I don’t have the experience, I don’t know enough.’ And now I’m thinking, ‘Oh.’ ”

Well, we all know anything is possible.

