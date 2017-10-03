Fasho Celebrity News
CBS EXEC: Fired After Saying Vegas Victims Don't Deserve Sympathy

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 1 hour ago
A vice president of business affairs was fired by CBS Corp. on Monday after she posted a comment on social media saying that the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting didn’t deserve sympathy because “country music fans are Republican gun toters.”

Hayley Geftman-Gold wrote on Facebook, “If they wouldn’t do anything when children were murdered I have no hope that Repugs will ever do the right thing. I’m actually not even sympathetic bc [because] country music fans often are Republican gun toters.”

Geftman-Gold deleted the comments, but not before they went viral on several right-wing blogs and websites, and a petition was launched demanding her firing.

A CBS spokesperson confirmed she was fired because her comments “violated the standards of the company.” (Los Angeles Times)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Those are the kind of comments that certainly don’t help in a situation like this.
  • You can understand the frustration over the battle for gun control, but to have no sympathy for innocent victims is just wrong, no matter what their political affiliation or beliefs.
  • Be careful what you post on social media. It could come back to haunt you.
