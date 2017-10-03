CBS EXEC: Fired After Saying Vegas Victims Don’t Deserve Sympathy

A vice president of business affairs was fired by CBS Corp. on Monday after she posted a comment on social media saying that the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting didn’t deserve sympathy because “country music fans are Republican gun toters.”

Hayley Geftman-Gold wrote on Facebook, “If they wouldn’t do anything when children were murdered I have no hope that Repugs will ever do the right thing. I’m actually not even sympathetic bc [because] country music fans often are Republican gun toters.”

Geftman-Gold deleted the comments, but not before they went viral on several right-wing blogs and websites, and a petition was launched demanding her firing.

A CBS spokesperson confirmed she was fired because her comments “violated the standards of the company.” (Los Angeles Times)

Fasho Thoughts:

Those are the kind of comments that certainly don’t help in a situation like this.

You can understand the frustration over the battle for gun control, but to have no sympathy for innocent victims is just wrong, no matter what their political affiliation or beliefs.

Be careful what you post on social media. It could come back to haunt you.