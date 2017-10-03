Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING: Still No Motive

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

Investigators in Nevada are still searching for clues into what may have motivated 64-year-old Stephen Paddock to open fire on concert-goers from his hotel room and kill 59 people.

Authorities have recovered more than 40 guns, ammunition and explosives between a search of his hotel room and his home in Mesquite, Nevada. But so far, they have not been able to establish a motive. His brother described him as an ordinary guy with no affiliations to any groups and had no reason to believe he would ever commit such a violent act. Authorities say he was a wealthy man and a high-stakes gambler who may have recently lost a lot of money.

Paddock was the son of Patrick Benjamin Paddock, a convicted bank robber who escaped prison in 1969 and was on the FBI’s Most Wanted List. But despite his pedigree, Stephen Paddock never had any run-ins with police and no known links to any groups despite an ISIS claim that he was one of its fighters.

Investigators say that he legally purchased more than two dozen firearms over the years but are looking into how he obtained an automatic rifle. (Washington Post)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Investigators are still waiting to interview Paddock’s girlfriend who may be able to offer some insight into what he may have been thinking in the days before the shooting.
  • Someone must have known that he had a stockpile of weapons.
  • Experts say he doesn’t appear to have any of the typical indicators of a mass murderer.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

 

Mass Shooting Las Vegas

26 photos Launch gallery

Mass Shooting Las Vegas

Continue reading LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING: Still No Motive

Mass Shooting Las Vegas

donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , las vegas , mass , Motive , No , shooting , Still

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 6 days ago
09.28.17
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 6 days ago
09.27.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 7 days ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 2 weeks ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 2 weeks ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 2 weeks ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Watch: R. Kelly Accuser Opens Up About Training…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Cincinnati - Looking back
Emotional Testimony in Downtown Cincinnati Crash
 2 weeks ago
09.18.17
22 Hot Pictures Of Jada Pinkett Smith
 2 weeks ago
09.18.17
JAY-Z Dedicates “The Story Of O.J.” To Colin…
 2 weeks ago
09.17.17
Photos