MLB Is Tight After Wiz Khalifa Pretended To Smoke A Joint At A Pirates Game

The league said: "It’s unfortunate this situation occurred."

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 46 mins ago
Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Entourage' - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty


Wiz Khalifa visited his city’s Pittsburgh Pirate’s to throw out the first pitch.

But the MLB is tight after the rapper took the opportunity to make a silent statement about marijuana legalization.

XXL reports:

Wiz trotted out to the mound donning a shirt the read “Legalize It.” He celebrated his accomplishment by pretending to smoke a joint.

Well, not everyone was cool with Wiz’s high-minded way of thinking. Some who saw it took notice on social media. “Hopefully this is not the family friendly experience/message the @pirates wanted to send the kids at the final home game,” Pittsburgh meteorologist Jeff Verszyla noted on Twitter. Apparently, the League was not to keen on the idea of Wiz pretending to partake in an illegal and banned substance in front everyone in attendance.

According to Tribune-Review’s Rob Biertempfel, the MLB has released a statement about the matter. It reads: “Marijuana is probated substance in all of our drug programs. It’s unfortunate this situation occurred. The #Pirates have informed us that this should not have happened.”

