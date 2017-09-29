Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

#WTFasho What Will Happen To The PlayBoy Mansion????

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 1 hour ago
Leave a comment

Now that Hugh Hefner has passed away, many are wondering what will happen to the Playboy Mansion.

While Hefner lived – and partied – in the 22-room mansion since he bought it in 1971, he actually sold it to his next door neighbor, billionaire investor Daren Metropoulos, for $100 million last year.

Daren let Hugh live there until his death.

So now, Daren can do whatever he wants with it.

It seems Daren has plans to renovate it and maybe combine it with his own property, which would give him a whopping seven acres of prime real estate in a ritzy part of Los Angeles.

The Playboy Mansion will never be what it once was, but it will live on – at least for now. (LadBible)

 

don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

#WTFasho , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , Happen , mansion , Playboy , The , to , What , Will

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 1 day ago
09.28.17
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 2 days ago
09.27.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 3 days ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 7 days ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 1 week ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 1 week ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 1 week ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 1 week ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Watch: R. Kelly Accuser Opens Up About Training…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Cincinnati - Looking back
Emotional Testimony in Downtown Cincinnati Crash
 2 weeks ago
09.18.17
22 Hot Pictures Of Jada Pinkett Smith
 2 weeks ago
09.18.17
JAY-Z Dedicates “The Story Of O.J.” To Colin…
 2 weeks ago
09.17.17
Photos