WTFasho What Will Happen To The PlayBoy Mansion????

Now that Hugh Hefner has passed away, many are wondering what will happen to the Playboy Mansion.

While Hefner lived – and partied – in the 22-room mansion since he bought it in 1971, he actually sold it to his next door neighbor, billionaire investor Daren Metropoulos, for $100 million last year.

Daren let Hugh live there until his death.

So now, Daren can do whatever he wants with it.

It seems Daren has plans to renovate it and maybe combine it with his own property, which would give him a whopping seven acres of prime real estate in a ritzy part of Los Angeles.

The Playboy Mansion will never be what it once was, but it will live on – at least for now. (LadBible)

