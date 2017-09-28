GUCCI MANE: New Clothing Line

Gucci Mane‘s living up to his nickname “The Machine” with all of his ventures — including a brand-new one.
Guwop’s post-jail glow-up has included signing a sneaker deal with Reebok, releasing a memoir, an upcoming wedding and reality show to go with it, an album dropping in a couple of weeks, and plans to drop a new mixtape “every other day” in 2018. Now, he’s got his sights set on fashion. Gucci has created a fashion label called Delantic — after his middle name — set to debut this Friday.
Word is that Delantic “also stands for independence, as a business, as an aspiration, as a culture.”
Fasho Thoughts:
- The Delantic site is live, but it’s nothing more than a password-protected spot that’s asking for E-mail addresses for a mailing list. So make sure you have money in your account or on your card when Friday morning rolls around if you’re hoping to cop.
- He might just be the hardest-working man in show business.
- The folks behind this venture include Gucci himself and label boss Todd Moscowitz — plus Austin Rosen and Minya Oh, better known as Miss Info.
- Gucci needs to slow down or he’s gonna work himself to death.
- He’s working hard now so he can kick back later.
- He’s addicted to the grind — and the way he’s hustling has a lot less consequence than his former life did.
