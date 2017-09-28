GUCCI MANE: New Clothing Line

Gucci Mane‘s living up to his nickname “The Machine” with all of his ventures — including a brand-new one.

Guwop’s post-jail glow-up has included signing a sneaker deal with Reebok, releasing a memoir, an upcoming wedding and reality show to go with it, an album dropping in a couple of weeks, and plans to drop a new mixtape “every other day” in 2018. Now, he’s got his sights set on fashion. Gucci has created a fashion label called Delantic — after his middle name — set to debut this Friday.

Word is that Delantic “also stands for independence, as a business, as an aspiration, as a culture.”

