DIDDY, NICKI MINAJ, 50 CENT: Cover XXL 20th Anniversary Edition

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
Believe it or not, it’s been two decades since the legendary hip-hop magazine XXL first hit newsstands. To celebrate 20 years in the game, they’re putting out 20 different special-edition covers.

Cover stars include heavy hitters like DiddyNicki Minaj50 CentGucci Mane andSnoop Dogg. Rookies and vets are well-represented with names like Wiz KhalifaFutureMigosRae SremmurdLil’ Uzi VertRun the JewelsT.I., Cam’ronBirdmanThe LOXFabolousYo Gotti, Pusha T, Tech N9ne and E-40. They’re all shot by famed photographer Travis Shinn.

Starting in October, XXL will release special video interviews and photos of each artist online. You can pickup the 20th anniversary special when it hit newsstands nationwide on October 17th.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • 10-17 is gonna be a big day for hip-hop, with the Tidal benefit show, Gucci Mane’s TV wedding and now this magazine release.
  • Guess they’re hoping the superfans will buy up lots of magazines to try and collect them all.
  • People still buy and read magazines?
  • Even if we get most of our news online these days, most hip-hop heads have fond memories of picking up music mags and learning about their favorite artists, albums and tracks.
  • Good on XXL for celebrating some MCs with a lower profile but who were hugely influential.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

20th anniversary , 50 CENT: Cover , diddy , donjuanfasho , Edition , fasho celebritynews , nicki minaj , xxl

