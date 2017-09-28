Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner

No Marriage In This Fairy Tale

at least not yet

Source: Bob Levey / Getty

Kris Jenner always finds a way to use their family’s “real life” situations to boost a few ratings! Can you really be mad at her?

Anyway here’s the latest news on the Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner baby.

“Sources say that the 25-year-old rapper and 20-year-old model feel they haven’t dated long enough for marriage. One insider tells TMZ: “They’re still trying to figure out their relationship.”

Nevertheless, Jenner is having a baby with Scott. She is five months pregnant with their first child, a girl, according to reports.” – Rap Up

I wonder what this baby shower is going to look like and will her and Khloe have one together?

justash show graphic

Source: Radio One / Radio One

