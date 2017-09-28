New Music Video Alert: Future x Young Thug

Young Thug Celebrates 25th Birthday And PUMA AW16 Campaign Release In Atlanta

Young Thug Celebrates 25th Birthday And PUMA AW16 Campaign Release In Atlanta

Even though it has been reported that Young Thug was arrested yesterday in GA for a felony charge.

“According to a report from TMZ, Young Thug is now facing two more felony charges on top of the charges he’s already been hit with. The Atlanta rapper is looking at a felony charge for possession of a gun and an additional felony charge for drug possession. The rapper was reportedly pulled over by the police in Georgia after they said they smelled marijuana coming from his car. The police later searched his Maybach where they allegedly not only found marijuana but liquid codeine as well. They also ended up finding a gun in his vehicle as well as $50 thousand in cash. The rapper appeared in court this morning and posted bond. He’s currently out of jail right now.” – HNHH

That’s a lot to be dealing with, but the grind don’t stop! He still found some time to drop a video for his latest song with Future.

