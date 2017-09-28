Michelle Obama Makes First Public Appearance After Inauguration At Orlando Conf.

Michelle Obama Has Words For Women That Voted For Trump

Our FLOTUS Don't Play That!

Ima just drop this here.

“Any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against their own voice,” Michelle told the audience.

WHOOO! Recently the former First Lady was apart of a question and answer session with author, Roxane Gay, during the Inbound Marketing Conference. Where she covered topics from her husband, the Trump administration, to Beyonce.

“The Affordable Care Act isn’t Barack’s legacy,” she said. “It’s the country’s legacy.”

Obama said she doesn’t miss being in the White House, though she does miss the “people and the work.” The process taught her that she can do anything, she told the audience.

“It was like being shot out of a cannon…with a blindfold and the spotlight on you,” she said when asked what it was like as First Lady.

Obama said she’s amazed to think that her daughters, Malia and Sasha, spent their most formative years living in the White House. She said they’re typical teenagers who don’t want to do much with their parents. 

“‘Do you want to come down and meet Paul McCartney?’ ‘No Ma, no,’” she joked, describing a typical conversation with her kids.

To her disbelief, her daughters wanted to have a sleepover on their final night in the White House.

“‘The Trumps are coming!’” she recalled telling them.

Obama said she’s working on a book about believing in our most authentic selves. It will include stories about her childhood: “How did that little girl get to be here?”

She offered eloquent words of wisdom for people who are struggling to find their own voices.

“How many of us have sat in a classroom somewhere and watched a man go on and on and on?” she told the women in the audience.

The conversation took a lighter turn at the end of the conversation when she was asked about her favorite song on Beyonce’s Lemonade album, to which she replied, “all of them.” But, she added, Love Drought is the song she played “over and over.” – Love B Scott 

Ok the gig is up. Can the Obama’s come back now?

