Uncle O.J. Is Coming Home

Sooner Than Later

Written By: ashmac

Posted 3 hours ago
O.J. Simpson Granted Parole At Hearing

Source: Pool / Getty

Looks like the juice man has some good news to celebrate! Hope the bronco is gassed up because O.J. may be coming home as earlier as next week.

“A Nevada prisons official said a plan is in place to release Simpson and it could happen “as early as Monday.” Simpson, who was sentenced in 2008 to 33 years in prison for a 2007 armed robbery in Las Vegas, was granted parole on July 20th, after serving nine years.

A parole board, consisting of four Nevada commissioners, unanimously granted parole, citing Simpson’s status as a “model prisoner,” according CNN’s Eric Levenson. After the parole board ruling, it was announced that the earliest he’d be eligible for release is October 1st, which will be on Monday.” – HNHH

 

So what do you think is the first thing O.J. is going to do when he gets out?

