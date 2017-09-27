YOUNG DOLPH: Shot In Hollywood

Young Dolph was shot on the street outside the famous Hollywood and Highland complex in L.A. on this afternoon (Tuesday)

TMZ reports that the Memphis rapper was rushed to the hospital with multiple bullet wounds, though reportedly his life doesn’t appear to be in danger right now. One person has been detained in connection with the shooting.

This is the second time this year Young Dolph has been the target of gunmen. In February, his S.U.V. was shot at more than 100 times in Charlotte, North Carolina. No one was injured that time — thanks to $300,000 in armor and plating protecting the vehicle. Blac Youngsta surrendered to police in May, along with two associates, but insisted he had nothing to do with the shooting.

Young Dolph has been featured on cuts by Gucci Mane, O.T. Genasis, Colonel Loud and Project Pat. His second album, released this April, is titled Bulletproof.

Fasho Thoughts:

Looks like someone is really gunning for him.

Dolph has reportedly been beefing with Yo Gotti for a few years now. Blac Youngsta records for Gotti’s label.

Hollywood and Highland is a heavily policed area, and although they weren't able to stop the shooting, police got there fast, which could have helped save Dolph's life.

Young Dolph’s full name is Adolph Thornton Junior.

