KHLOE KARDASHIAN: She’s Pregnant Too

The Kardashian clan better stock up on baby formula, because Khloé Kardashian is pregnant, too.

She’s reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. A source tells People magazine, “This isn’t something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it’s only been in just the past week or so that they’ve felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle. Things were complicated a bit by Kylie’s announcement as they don’t want to be seen as intruding on that moment for her but it is now reaching a point where Khloe doesn’t want to be openly lying to people, and just staying quiet isn’t going to work anymore.”

Kylie and Khloé are reportedly due around the same time.

This makes three of the sisters expecting bundles of joy. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their third child via surrogate. Kylie Jenner is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott.

Fasho Thoughts:

There has been a lot of speculation of Khloe being pregnant or having problems getting pregnant over the years.

Khloe and Tristan began dating in September 2016 after meeting on a blind date.

Now it’s Kendall Jenner‘s turn.