Cardi B Looks Like A Dream In This Ostrich Plume Ensemble For Paper Magazine

It’s Cardi B‘s time to shine. The Bronx born stripper turned rapper just hit #1 on the Billboard Charts and is having quite the year. Whether she’s in high fashion or Fashion Nova, this beauty is always glowing. However, her latest shoot with Paper Magazine, styled by Kollin Carter, is fabulous and flawless.

Cardi B for @papermagazine wearing @theblondsny #styledbykollincarter tap for team details #cardib #papermagazine A post shared by Kollin Carter (@kollincarter) on Sep 25, 2017 at 4:14pm PDT

The beauty is pictured wearing The Blonds ostrich feathered corset and looks so beautiful!

Cardi B for @papermagazine wearing @iamjenniferle fur| @zanabayne belt | @dolcegabbana shades| #styledbykollincarter tap for team details #cardib #papermagazine A post shared by Kollin Carter (@kollincarter) on Sep 25, 2017 at 6:24pm PDT

Here she is pictured wearing a Jennifer Le fur and Zana Bayne belt. I’m loving her Dolce and Gabbana shades!

"I'll tell you what freedom is to me. No fear." @iamcardib @papermagazine @emiliopucci #styledbykollincarter #cardib A post shared by Kollin Carter (@kollincarter) on Sep 26, 2017 at 6:55am PDT

Cardi is looking mean in money green by Emilio Pucci. I’m loving his take on fringe and the incorporation of studs on this ensemble.

Which look is your favorite? Tell us in the comment section!

While her editorial is hot, her interview is even hotter, read it here.

