So Beautiful
Home > So Beautiful

Cardi B Looks Like A Dream In This Ostrich Plume Ensemble For Paper Magazine

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 9 hours ago
Leave a comment

It’s Cardi B‘s time to shine. The Bronx born stripper turned rapper just hit #1 on the Billboard Charts and is having quite the year. Whether she’s in high fashion or Fashion Nova, this beauty is always glowing. However, her latest shoot with Paper Magazine, styled by Kollin Carter, is fabulous and flawless.

Cardi B for @papermagazine wearing @theblondsny #styledbykollincarter tap for team details #cardib #papermagazine

A post shared by Kollin Carter (@kollincarter) on

The beauty is pictured wearing The Blonds  ostrich feathered corset and looks so beautiful!

Here she is pictured wearing a Jennifer Le fur and Zana Bayne belt. I’m loving her Dolce and Gabbana shades!

"I'll tell you what freedom is to me. No fear." @iamcardib @papermagazine @emiliopucci #styledbykollincarter #cardib

A post shared by Kollin Carter (@kollincarter) on

Cardi is looking mean in money green by Emilio Pucci. I’m loving his take on fringe and the incorporation of studs on this ensemble.

Which look is your favorite? Tell us in the comment section!

While her editorial is hot, her interview is even hotter, read it here.

DON’T MISS:

Cardi B Just Showed Up To Rihanna’s Diamond Ball Looking Absolutely Perfect

Janet Jackson Kicks Off Tour With A Sturdy Milly Rock &amp; A Little Cardi B

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Cardi B Rocks The Stage With Graffiti Catsuit

2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

2 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

Continue reading Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

Cardi B might love Fashion Nova, but the beauty has been upgrading her look with some serious high fashion. From Dolce and Gabbana to Balenciaga, check out our favorite high fashion looks from the Bodak Yellow singer.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 9 hours ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 4 days ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 5 days ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 1 week ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 1 week ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 1 week ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 1 week ago
09.19.17
Watch: R. Kelly Accuser Opens Up About Training…
 1 week ago
09.19.17
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 1 week ago
09.19.17
Cincinnati - Looking back
Emotional Testimony in Downtown Cincinnati Crash
 1 week ago
09.18.17
22 Hot Pictures Of Jada Pinkett Smith
 1 week ago
09.18.17
JAY-Z Dedicates “The Story Of O.J.” To Colin…
 1 week ago
09.17.17
Here’s How Iggy Azalea Went From Potential Star…
 2 weeks ago
09.17.17
Floyd Mayweather Says ‘Real Men’ Use P*ssy-Grabbing Language
 2 weeks ago
09.17.17
Photos