TK Kravitz On His Generation’s Drug Obsession: “I Want To Grow Old” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

TK Kravitz came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” studio! He talked about his single, “Space,” which is heating up in the hip-hop scene right now. TK explains where his head was when he wrote that song, and talks about some of the things he wants to take a time out from, like the younger generation’s obsession with drug use and fast living, and the high racial tensions in America’s current political climate.

TK also talks about being a single dad and putting aside differences to co-parent with the mother of his son. Plus, he plays a fun game little called “Smash, Marry, Tase.” Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

