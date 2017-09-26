The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
TK Kravitz On His Generation's Drug Obsession: "I Want To Grow Old" [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 11 hours ago
TK Kravitz came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” studio! He talked about his single, “Space,” which is heating up in the hip-hop scene right now. TK explains where his head was when he wrote that song, and talks about some of the things he wants to take a time out from, like the younger generation’s obsession with drug use and fast living, and the high racial tensions in America’s current political climate.

TK also talks about being a single dad and putting aside differences to co-parent with the mother of his son. Plus, he plays a fun game little called “Smash, Marry, Tase.”  Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

