CHURCH SHOOTING: 1 Dead, 8 Wounded In Tennessee

One person is dead and eight wounded in a mass shooting at a church in Antioch, Tennessee.

Police say that former parishioner Emanuel Kidega Samson killed 39-year-old Melanie Smith in the parking lot of the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ before entering the sanctuary and wounding eight others. An usher confronted him, and Samson shot himself in the scuffle. Though wounded, the usher, 22-year-old Robert Engle, retrieved a gun from his car and held Samson at bay until police arrived.

Samson was hospitalized in Nashville but later transported to jail. He’s charged with one count of murder and is facing a slew of other charges. (Tennessean, Reuters)

