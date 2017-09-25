Fasho Celebrity News
NATIONAL ANTHEM: NASCAR Stands With Trump

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 1 hour ago
As NFL players across the league took a knee or remained in the locker room for the national anthem yesterday, NASCAR drivers and team members stood.

Not one person took a knee at yesterday’s NASCAR Cup series race in New Hampshire and several owners made it perfectly clear that they wouldn’t want anyone on their teams joining the protest. Driving legend and team owner Richard Petty said he would fire any employee who didn’t stand for the anthem. He said, “Anybody that don’t stand up for that ought to be out of the country. Period, If they don’t appreciate where they’re at … what got them where they’re at? The United States.”

Another former driver-turned team owner Richard Childress also had a harsh response when asked what he would do if one of his employees took a knee. He answered, “Get you a ride on a Greyhound bus when the national anthem is over. I told them anyone who works for me should respect the country we live in. So many people have gave their lives for it. This is America.” (ESPN)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • There may have been some drivers and crew who agree with the protest, but ultimately stood in line.
  • It’s not surprising that NASCAR would have stronger feelings about what the national anthem stands for.
  • Some other team owners said while they want their employees to stand, they wouldn’t fire anyone if they didn’t.
  • Hey, they’re the bosses.
  • If NFL owners felt the same way, players would think twice about taking a knee.
Source: Radio One

