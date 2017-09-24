Uncategorized
Steelers Avoid The Field During the National Anthem

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 7 hours ago
San Diego Chargers v Pittsburgh Steelers

Source: George Gojkovich / Getty


The Pittsburgh Steelers just gave the orange a-hole in the White House the proverbial FINGA(!) today in Chicago when they chose NOT to enter the field while the national anthem played.

You won’t be surprised to learn their actions elicited boos from some in the crowd at Chicago’s Soldier Field football stadium.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin announced ahead of the game with the Chicago Bears that the team would not appear on field. Tomlin made clear that the gesture would not be to protest a particular political cause, but to “remove ourselves from this circumstance,” in light of President Donald Trump’s crusade against players who choose to kneel during the anthem to protest racism.

Alejandro Villanueva, an offensive tackle for the Steelers and Army veteran, diverged from the team’s action, choosing instead to stand at the entrance of the tunnel with his helmet off during the anthem.

When the anthem ended and the rest of the team ran out on to the field, many in the Chicago crowd jeered them.

Raiders Plan Protest, too

Meanwhile, the sentiment among players to send a message to Trump has spread to the Oakland Raiders. The entire Raiders offensive line is expected to take a knee during the national anthem during Sunday’s game in Washington D.C., according to a report from NFL.com.

This powerful display will take place during Sunday Night Football, a prime time slot, against the Washington Redskins.

Oakland’s offensive line is the only all African-American unit in the NFL.

The group is kneeling in response to President Trump’s statement that owners should fire players who fail to stand for the national anthem, NFL.com’s report said.

“As far as some of the players I’ve spoken with, even a lot of them who have strong views and have kept it private, they feel that President Trump has given them no choice but to speak out,” NFL Insider, Ian Rapoport said.

 

Picture Courtesy of George Gojkovich and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of KRON-TV San Francisco and EURweb 

Photos