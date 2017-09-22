Bun In The Oven For Tyga? Or Travis Scott?

Is it just me or has Kylie Jenner been MIA? Well, reports from TMZ say the socialite is pregnant by rapper, Travis Scott.
“Sources say that Kylie first started sharing the news with friends during the Day N Night Festival in Anaheim, CA. The event went down during September 8-10, and Kylie’s current boyfriend, Travis Scott, was part of the line-up. Word is that Travis Scott is thus the baby daddy (rightly so, but still, this is somehow mind-boggling?). No matter, La Flame has reportedly also been sharing said news of a baby to his own friends, allegedly claiming it’s a girl.” – HNHH
BUT. Is Travis Scott truly the baby daddy? Looks like Tyga may think otherwise.
#PostedandDeleted
Hmm… Lets see how this plays out. Wheyey Travis???!