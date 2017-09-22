Fashion
Home > Fashion

TROPICS: Maria Still Doing Her Thing

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

Hurricane Maria is still on the warpath.

The storm packs 125-mile-per-hour winds as it nears the Turks and Caicos. Its trailing rain bands also continue to dump water onto Puerto Rico, and there are reports that some areas could see up to 40 inches of rain before it’s all done.

The National Hurricane Center expects the storm to weaken gradually as it turns more toward the north and runs parallel to the U.S. East Coast, well out to sea. However, the most recent model runs take it a little closer to the coast than previous ones have.

USA Today reports that the storm has killed at least 19 people so far, 15 of them in Dominica.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • The odds are low that Maria turns west toward the East Coast, but we’re not totally out of the woods. Keep watching the forecasts.
  • Meanwhile, Jose is now a post-tropical storm, but it is bringing tropical storm conditions to the Cape Cod area.
  • The NHC doesn’t expect any other storms to form in the next five days.
  • The NHC will probably retire at least four storm names after this season: Harvey, Irma, Jose and Maria. And there’s still a month to go before things really calm down.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

This Is What Puerto Rico Looks Like After Hurricane Maria

10 photos Launch gallery

This Is What Puerto Rico Looks Like After Hurricane Maria

Continue reading TROPICS: Maria Still Doing Her Thing

This Is What Puerto Rico Looks Like After Hurricane Maria

Here’s what residents woke up to after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 1 day ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 3 days ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 3 days ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 3 days ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 4 days ago
09.19.17
Watch: R. Kelly Accuser Opens Up About Training…
 4 days ago
09.19.17
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 4 days ago
09.19.17
Cincinnati - Looking back
Emotional Testimony in Downtown Cincinnati Crash
 4 days ago
09.18.17
22 Hot Pictures Of Jada Pinkett Smith
 4 days ago
09.18.17
JAY-Z Dedicates “The Story Of O.J.” To Colin…
 6 days ago
09.17.17
Here’s How Iggy Azalea Went From Potential Star…
 7 days ago
09.17.17
Floyd Mayweather Says ‘Real Men’ Use P*ssy-Grabbing Language
 1 week ago
09.17.17
Watch: Cardi B Opens Up About Offset, Rumored…
 1 week ago
09.17.17
Wendy Williams Uses Tiny To Clap Back At…
 1 week ago
09.17.17
Photos