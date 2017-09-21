The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Montia Sabbag’s Story About Kevin Hart Doesn’t Add Up [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 22 hours ago
The woman who is allegedly seen on camera and in photos having sex with Kevin Hart has come forward and identified herself as Montia Sabbag. She lawyered up with the infamous Lisa Bloom and did a press conference, where she insisted that, although she did have sex with Kevin Hart a month ago, she is not the one attempting to extort him.

But when you really think about it, her story doesn’t quite seem to add up right. Click on the audio player to hear more from this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

