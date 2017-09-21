KINGSMAN: THE GOLDEN CIRCLE (Action)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? The agents of Kingsman head to the U.S. to join forces with Statesman, after the British spies’ headquarters is destroyed by The Golden Circle.

WHO’S IN IT? Taron Egerton, Pedro Pascal, Channing Tatum, Halle Berry, Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Mark Strong, Jeff Bridges

TRIVIA:

It is a sequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014).

(2014). The movie is based on the comic book series Kingsman , created by Dave Gibbons and Mark Millar .

, created by and . Elton John plays a fictionalized version of himself in the sequel.

plays a fictionalized version of himself in the sequel. The budget was $104 million.

KINGSMAN: THE GOLDEN CIRCLE: Eggsy (Taron Egerton) is caught trying to break into the Statesman’s headquarters by Tequila (Channing Tatum) OC: …watch on. :55

THE LEGO NINJAGO MOVIE (Animated)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? Six secret ninja warriors must defend their island home, Ninjago, against the evil warlord Garmadon.

WHO’S IN IT? Jackie Chan, Justin Theroux, Dave Franco, Olivia Munn, Michael Pena

TRIVIA:

Based on the Lego Ninjago toy line.

This is the first theatrical film based on an original Lego property.

Devo frontman Mark Mothersbaugh did the score.

THE LEGO NINJAGO MOVIE: Lloyd (Dave Franco) tries to persuade his mother (Olivia Munn) to let him stay home from school. OC: …all clear. :40

FRIEND REQUEST (Horror)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? A popular college student graciously accepts a social outcast’s online friend request, but soon finds herself fighting a demonic presence that wants to make her lonely by killing her closest friends.

WHO’S IN IT? William Moseley, Brit Morgan

TRIVIA:

It was originally titled Unknown Error .

. The film was shot in Cape Town, South Africa.

The budget was $9.9 million.

FRIEND REQUEST: Marina (Liesl Ahlers) and Laura (Alycia Debnam-Carey) have a conversation. OC: …bye, Laura. :28

