WTFasho , TUPAC: Suge Thinks He's Still Alive

From the Who Killed Biggie and Tupac? documentary, Suge Knight tells Soledad O’Brien and Ice-T he believes Tupac is alive. OC: [Ice-T] …there you go. [courtesy FOX via TMZ]

Suge: “When ‘Pac died, if he really did, you know.”

O’Brien: “If he really died — what do you mean by that?”

Suge: “I mean, when I left that hospital, me and ‘Pac were laughing and joking. So I don’t see how somebody can turn from doing well to doing bad.”

O’Brien: “So you seriously think that he might still be alive?”

Suge: “Let me tell you, with ‘Pac, you never know.”

Ice-T: “There you go.”