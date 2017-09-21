Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

#WTFasho TUPAC: Suge Thinks He’s Still Alive

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

Tupac is alive — at least according to Suge Knight.

Suge talked to Soledad O’Brien and Ice-T over the phone from prison as part of FOX’s upcoming documentary Who Killed Biggie and Tupac?, and dropped a bomb.

From the Who Killed Biggie and Tupac? documentary, Suge Knight tells Soledad O’Brien and Ice-T he believes Tupac is alive. OC: [Ice-T] …there you go. [courtesy FOX via TMZ]

Suge: “When ‘Pac died, if he really did, you know.”

O’Brien: “If he really died — what do you mean by that?”

Suge: “I mean, when I left that hospital, me and ‘Pac were laughing and joking. So I don’t see how somebody can turn from doing well to doing bad.”

O’Brien: “So you seriously think that he might still be alive?”

Suge: “Let me tell you, with ‘Pac, you never know.”

Ice-T: “There you go.”

Who Killed Biggie and Tupac? airs Sunday night at 8 p.m. on FOX. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Let’s be honest: He’s not the only one who thinks that.
  • It would certainly explain all the music that came out after his death.
  • Yeah, he’s just hanging with Elvis and Andy Kaufman in some secret not-actually-dead celebrity hideout.
  • Suge knows better than most when someone’s dead.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

 

#WTFasho , TUPAC: Suge Thinks He's Still Alive

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 58 mins ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 2 days ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 2 days ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 2 days ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 3 days ago
09.19.17
Watch: R. Kelly Accuser Opens Up About Training…
 3 days ago
09.19.17
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 3 days ago
09.19.17
Cincinnati - Looking back
Emotional Testimony in Downtown Cincinnati Crash
 3 days ago
09.18.17
22 Hot Pictures Of Jada Pinkett Smith
 3 days ago
09.18.17
JAY-Z Dedicates “The Story Of O.J.” To Colin…
 5 days ago
09.17.17
Here’s How Iggy Azalea Went From Potential Star…
 6 days ago
09.17.17
Floyd Mayweather Says ‘Real Men’ Use P*ssy-Grabbing Language
 6 days ago
09.17.17
Watch: Cardi B Opens Up About Offset, Rumored…
 6 days ago
09.17.17
Wendy Williams Uses Tiny To Clap Back At…
 6 days ago
09.17.17
Photos