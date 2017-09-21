WTFasho , TUPAC: Suge Thinks He's Still Alive

Tupac is alive — at least according to Suge Knight.
Suge talked to Soledad O’Brien and Ice-T over the phone from prison as part of FOX’s upcoming documentary Who Killed Biggie and Tupac?, and dropped a bomb.
From the Who Killed Biggie and Tupac? documentary, Suge Knight tells Soledad O’Brien and Ice-T he believes Tupac is alive. OC: [Ice-T] …there you go. [courtesy FOX via TMZ]
Suge: “When ‘Pac died, if he really did, you know.”
O’Brien: “If he really died — what do you mean by that?”
Suge: “I mean, when I left that hospital, me and ‘Pac were laughing and joking. So I don’t see how somebody can turn from doing well to doing bad.”
O’Brien: “So you seriously think that he might still be alive?”
Suge: “Let me tell you, with ‘Pac, you never know.”
Ice-T: “There you go.”
Who Killed Biggie and Tupac? airs Sunday night at 8 p.m. on FOX. (TMZ)
Fasho Thoughts:
- Let’s be honest: He’s not the only one who thinks that.
- It would certainly explain all the music that came out after his death.
- Yeah, he’s just hanging with Elvis and Andy Kaufman in some secret not-actually-dead celebrity hideout.
- Suge knows better than most when someone’s dead.