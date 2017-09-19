The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Adrienne Bailon On Understanding The Mind Of Alleged R. Kelly Survivor Jerhonda Pace [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 22 hours ago
Adrienne Bailon joined “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” for Gary’s Tea to talk about the premiere of an all-new season of “The Real!” This fourth season of the popular talk show is unique because the episodes are live, and Adrienne talks about getting used to that change. In the first episode of the season, the guest was Jerhonda Pace, a woman who alleges that she had a underaged sexual relationship with R. Kelly. Adrienne talks about what the incredible personal details that Jerhonda revealed about her whole relationship with R. Kelly, and how it was hard to hear.

Adrienne explains why it was important to her to showcase Jerhonda’s story, and why we have to work to understand the mentality of a young woman such as Jerhonda in this particular situation. Plus, Adrienne asks Rickey Smiley for some advice with going live! Check out the audio player to hear about that and what else is in store this season on “The Real,” in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

