5 Bible Verses Kevin Hart Needs To Read Daily

Kevin Hart has been in the limelight recently when he apologized for his infidelities on his IG page after a woman threatened to send his family photos of him cheating. Scripture has a lot to say about cheating and we wanted to share 5 Bibles verses with Kevin that he should hang on his dressing room mirror immediately!
1. Proverbs 12:19 Truthful words stand the test of time, but lies are soon exposed.
2. Proverbs 12:22 Lying lips are an abomination to the LORD, But those who deal faithfully are His delight.
3. Hebrews 13:4 Let marriage be kept honorable in every way, and the marriage bed undefiled. For God will judge those who commit sexual sins, especially those who commit adultery.
4. Matthew 5:28 But I can guarantee that whoever looks with lust at a woman has already committed adultery in his heart.
5. Proverbs 6:32 Whoever commits adultery with a woman is out of his mind; by doing so he corrupts his own soul.
