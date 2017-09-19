5 Bible Verses Kevin Hart Needs To Read Daily

1. Proverbs 12:19 Truthful words stand the test of time, but lies are soon exposed.

2. Proverbs 12:22 Lying lips are an abomination to the LORD, But those who deal faithfully are His delight.

3. Hebrews 13:4 Let marriage be kept honorable in every way, and the marriage bed undefiled. For God will judge those who commit sexual sins, especially those who commit adultery.

4. Matthew 5:28 But I can guarantee that whoever looks with lust at a woman has already committed adultery in his heart.

5. Proverbs 6:32 Whoever commits adultery with a woman is out of his mind; by doing so he corrupts his own soul.

Kevin Hart has been in the limelight recently when he apologized for his infidelities on his IG page after a woman threatened to send his family photos of him cheating. Scripture has a lot to say about cheating and we wanted to share 5 Bibles verses with Kevin that he should hang on his dressing room mirror immediately!