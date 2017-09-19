Uncategorized
5 Bible Verses Kevin Hart Needs To Read Daily

Posted 21 hours ago
Kevin Hart has been in the limelight recently when he apologized for his infidelities on his IG page after a woman threatened to send his family photos of him cheating.  Scripture has a lot to say about cheating and we wanted to share 5 Bibles verses with Kevin that he should hang on his dressing room mirror immediately!

1. Proverbs 12:19 Truthful words stand the test of time, but lies are soon exposed.

2. Proverbs 12:22 Lying lips are an abomination to the LORD, But those who deal faithfully are His delight.

3.  Hebrews 13:4 Let marriage be kept honorable in every way, and the marriage bed undefiled. For God will judge those who commit sexual sins, especially those who commit adultery.

4. Matthew 5:28 But I can guarantee that whoever looks with lust at a woman has already committed adultery in his heart.

5. Proverbs 6:32 Whoever commits adultery with a woman is out of his mind; by doing so he corrupts his own soul.

