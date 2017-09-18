Prank Call: Rickey Smiley Gets Got By The Que’s [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this hilarious prank call, Rickey Smiley is the one getting pranked when his nephew Tommy calls him pretending to be head of the D.C. chapter of the Que’s. He accuses Rickey Smiley of not doing enough for his fellow Que’s, which totally pushes all of Rickey’s buttons. Click on the audio player to hear how it all unfolds in this hilarious prank call on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

RELATED: Omega Psi Phi Members Rickey Smiley & Terrence J Que Hop To “Atomic Dog”! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Que Hops At Karaoke! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Prank Calls Deacon About Daughter Becoming A Porn Star [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Prank Call: Rickey Smiley Begs Locksmith For Help Getting Out Trunk [EXCLUSIVE]