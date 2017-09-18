The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Prank Call: Rickey Smiley Gets Got By The Que’s [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 21 hours ago
In this hilarious prank call, Rickey Smiley is the one getting pranked when his nephew Tommy calls him pretending to be head of the D.C. chapter of the Que’s. He accuses Rickey Smiley of not doing enough for his fellow Que’s, which totally pushes all of Rickey’s buttons. Click on the audio player to hear how it all unfolds in this hilarious prank call on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

Photos