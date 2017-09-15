BASEBALL: The Tribe Marches On

A walk-off hit in the 10th inning by outfielder Jay Bruce gave the Cleveland Indians their 22nd straight win last night and clinched them a spot in the playoffs.

A day after breaking the American League record for the longest winning streak, the Indians earned the distinction of the longest unbeaten streak without the benefit of a tie. They’re now chasing the 1916 New York Giants who went 26 games without a loss. That team had one rain-shortened game end in a tie in the 8th inning. The Indians look to extend their historic streak tonight against the Kansas City Royals. (ESPN)

Fasho Thoughts:

In addition to the win streak, the Indians have not allowed more than four runs in a game in 21 straight.

They became the first American League team to clinch a playoff spot.

If you tuned in to watch the game last night you would have thought it was a playoff game by the way the team and the fans reacted.