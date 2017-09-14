9 O'Clock News
Yung Joc Explains Why He Was Wearing A Blue Dress [Video]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet Goes Green Presented By Sprite

The internet went crazy yesterday after a video emerged of Yung Joc rocking a blue dress.

Now, Yung Joc is speaking out about it saying it was for a show and he knew it would cause a firestorm.



