Who Done It: Two Guys Tried To Steal A Telephone Pole After Hurricane Irma [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 23 hours ago
In “Who Done It,” Headkrack reads off crime descriptions for people so they can guess the ethnicity of the person who committed the crime. This contestant is on fire as he manages to get every question right in this round of the game! In one of the crime stories, a couple of dudes got in trouble for attempting to steal a telephone in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

