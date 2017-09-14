Who Done It: Two Guys Tried To Steal A Telephone Pole After Hurricane Irma [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In “Who Done It,” Headkrack reads off crime descriptions for people so they can guess the ethnicity of the person who committed the crime. This contestant is on fire as he manages to get every question right in this round of the game! In one of the crime stories, a couple of dudes got in trouble for attempting to steal a telephone in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED:Man’s 10-Year Sentence Didn’t Help Him Win “Who Done It” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Men In Animal Costumes Make A Trick Question In “Who Done It” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Woman’s Actual Racism Doesn’t Lead Her Anywhere In “Who Done It” [EXCLUSIVE]