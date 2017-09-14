Why Conversation About Kenneka Jenkins Needs To Be About Boys, Not Girls [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Nineteen-year-old Kenneka Jenkins was found dead in a hotel walk-in freezer 24-hours after her family reported her missing. She had gone to a party at the Chicago hotel the night before, but before the night’s end, she was raped and murdered by someone (although official reports still label it a “death investigation,” not a “murder investigation). When news hit the web of this horrible tragedy, people immediately launched into lectures for girls about being careful who their friends are.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

But it’s ridiculous to place blame on the victim for choosing her friends, or even her friends themselves, before we condemn the boy(s) responsible for raping her. It’s a harmful instinct, and it must stop. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Jeff Johnson On Questions Surrounding The Death Of Kenneka Jenkins [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Hotel Employees Show There’s No Way Kenneka Jenkins Locked Herself In Freezer [VIDEO]

RELATED: How The Stanford University Rape Case Reveals Double Standard Of The Law [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]