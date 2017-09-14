The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Conversation About Kenneka Jenkins Needs To Be About Boys, Not Girls [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 22 hours ago
Nineteen-year-old Kenneka Jenkins was found dead in a hotel walk-in freezer 24-hours after her family reported her missing. She had gone to a party at the Chicago hotel the night before, but before the night’s end, she was raped and murdered by someone (although official reports still label it a “death investigation,” not a “murder investigation). When news hit the web of this horrible tragedy, people immediately launched into lectures for girls about being careful who their friends are.

But it’s ridiculous to place blame on the victim for choosing her friends, or even her friends themselves, before we condemn the boy(s) responsible for raping her. It’s a harmful instinct, and it must stop. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos