Juicy’s Song Of The Week: “Love Galore” By SZA [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

For this week’s Song Of The Week, Juicy decided to deliver an impassioned performance of “Love Galore” by SZA. She put her whole heart and soul into it, and she sounded great! So great, that she even inspired Gary With Da Tea to later launch into his own… unique rendition of the song. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Watch Gary With Da Tea & Juicy Face Off With SZA’s “Love Galore” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Juicy Goes To The Pink Trap House Looking For 2 Chainz [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: How Juicy Proved To Be Unbothered By Her Haters Yet Again [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]