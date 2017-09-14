The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Juicy’s Song Of The Week: “Love Galore” By SZA [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 20 hours ago
For this week’s Song Of The Week, Juicy decided to deliver an impassioned performance of “Love Galore” by SZA. She put her whole heart and soul into it, and she sounded great! So great, that she even inspired Gary With Da Tea to later launch into his own… unique rendition of the song. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos