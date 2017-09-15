WTFasho IT: Real Clowns Protesting Movie

The movie It is a hit at the box office but not so much with real professional clowns.

The makeup and red nose-wearing entertainers say there is nothing funny about what the horror flick and its marketing campaign is doing to their livelihoods. John Nelson, a professional clown who runs New York’s Clowns in Town, says the movie depicts clowns as scary and, as a result, is hurting business. He says, “Last week, my partner and I had six cancellations of birthday parties. I have heard from reports from other clowns, in New York and other cities, that they have been canceled as well.”

Nelson says he and group of other clowns will hold a rally tonight outside a movie theater in New York’s Union Square He and his partner, along with a group of other local clowns, plan to rally outside Union Square Regal Cinema Thursday evening. He says, “Our hope is to raise enough awareness so when people think of clowns they won’t think of scary murderers but people who dedicate their lives to bringing joy.” (NBC New York)

Fasho Thoughts:

Many people were scared of clowns before It came out, so the movie can’t bear all the blame for the loss of business.

Clowns at a kids’ birthday party is fun. Clowns anywhere else could be a little creepy.

It will be interesting to see if the rallying clowns show up in makeup. If they do, they might scare people away.

