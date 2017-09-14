SERENA WILLIAMS: Shares First Baby Photo

Serena Williams shared the first photo of her baby daughter and revealed the child’s name.
The tennis star and her fiancé Alexis Ohanian welcomed the arrival of their daughter earlier this month and Serena spent a week in the hospital due to some complications. Yesterday, Serena shared a photo of the baby on Instagram and announced her full name: Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Serena is said to be doing well and hopes to return to the tennis court in time for the Australian Open in January. (CBS Sports)
Fasho Thoughts
- A girl junior? That’s interesting.
- If she wants to be back on the court in January, you better believe she’ll be back. She’ll probably win the Open too.
- The couple hasn’t said when they plan to marry. They got engaged last December.
Little Champ On The Way: Serena Williams’ Winning Baby Bump
2 photos Launch gallery
Little Champ On The Way: Serena Williams’ Winning Baby Bump
1.Source:Instagram 1 of 2
2.Source:Instagram 2 of 2
comments – Add Yours