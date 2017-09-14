Fasho Celebrity News
SERENA WILLIAMS: Shares First Baby Photo

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 3 hours ago
Serena Williams shared the first photo of her baby daughter and revealed the child’s name.

The tennis star and her fiancé Alexis Ohanian welcomed the arrival of their daughter earlier this month and Serena spent a week in the hospital due to some complications. Yesterday, Serena shared a photo of the baby on Instagram and announced her full name: Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Serena is said to be doing well and hopes to return to the tennis court in time for the Australian Open in January. (CBS Sports)

  • A girl junior? That’s interesting.
  • If she wants to be back on the court in January, you better believe she’ll be back. She’ll probably win the Open too.
  • The couple hasn’t said when they plan to marry. They got engaged last December.
