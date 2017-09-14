9 O'Clock News
Wendy Williams Getting A Taste Of Her Own Medicine

Posted 16 hours ago
While on vacation in Barbados, pictures of Wendy Williams in a two piece hit the internet. Even though Wendy is pretty harsh, we all know the internet is undefeated.

Not everyone was so negative though. T.I. put some positive energy in the air, even though Williams has been speaking a lot of ill things about the rappers divorce from Tiny Harris.

But Wendy is still on vacay and not fazed one bit by all of the jokes. If you dish it, you have to be able to take it and Wendy is taking it well.

