Wendy Williams Getting A Taste Of Her Own Medicine

While on vacation in Barbados, pictures of Wendy Williams in a two piece hit the internet. Even though Wendy is pretty harsh, we all know the internet is undefeated.
Not everyone was so negative though. T.I. put some positive energy in the air, even though Williams has been speaking a lot of ill things about the rappers divorce from Tiny Harris.
Ok now as much shit as this sister talk about people… (Myself included) I know what y'all expect. But I'm not gon do the obvious & fye her ass up. NOPE!!! I'm gon be respectful because regardless of her flaws she's still a independent black business woman that's had to fight her way through life to get where she is. JUST LIKE THE PEOPLE SHE JUDGES DAILY!!! But I'm gon try something new & different this time. Let's see if the power of mercy moves her heart to not be so malicious & vindictive in the future when she's speaking on the lives of other strangers when they're going through their own PERSONAL tough times. That's my approach… let's see. 🤔
But Wendy is still on vacay and not fazed one bit by all of the jokes. If you dish it, you have to be able to take it and Wendy is taking it well.