Wendy Williams Getting A Taste Of Her Own Medicine

While on vacation in Barbados, pictures of Wendy Williams in a two piece hit the internet. Even though Wendy is pretty harsh, we all know the internet is undefeated.

Speaking of natural disasters, here is Wendy Williams vacationing in Barbados. (This is not photoshopped btw) #lol #saysomethingnice A post shared by Tariq Nasheed (@tariqelite) on Sep 11, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

Wendy Williams gotta keep her slander to herself after them pics bruh — Smoke Daddy (@SmokeGawd) September 11, 2017

*See's Wendy Williams trending *Clicks on hashtag pic.twitter.com/yQDfcyofda — DChalla Moore (@VIBEZ_419) September 11, 2017

Wendy Williams needs to put some of that front porch around the corner in the garage. — April (@ReignOfApril) September 11, 2017

Not everyone was so negative though. T.I. put some positive energy in the air, even though Williams has been speaking a lot of ill things about the rappers divorce from Tiny Harris.

But Wendy is still on vacay and not fazed one bit by all of the jokes. If you dish it, you have to be able to take it and Wendy is taking it well.

If you’re gonna live in a glass house…I’ll see you Monday and oh yes, I will talk about my beach body. P.S. I never go in the water without a few floatation devices. 🏖👙😘 A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) on Sep 13, 2017 at 7:52am PDT

