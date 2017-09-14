Nicki Minaj & Nas Spotted Partying Together At Nas’ Birthday

Remember back in May and June when Nicki Minaj and Nas sparked dating rumors after the two were caught snuggling up to each other on IG and spending a lot of time together? While things seemed to have died down for a little bit this Summer or so we thought, it turns out the two Queen super stars are still enjoying each other’s company.

On Wednesday night, footage surfaced of Nas celebrating his birthday at a restaurant presumably in NYC, and right by his side under his arm is his rumored girlfriend Nicki Minaj. From what we can see, Nicki appears to be snuggled up under Nas’ arm like their more than just friends, while her hand rests on his stomach and a chocolate birthday cake is brought out to their table and friends & family sing “happy birthday” to the rap mogul.

