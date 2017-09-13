Officers In Freddie Gray Case Won’t Face Charges

The DOJ was working to determine whether Gray’s civil rights were violated during his arrest.

According to The Baltimore Sun, the Department of Justice will not bring forth charges against the officers involved in the Freddie Gray case.

In April 2015, Gray suffered a broken neck after he was arrested, handcuffed and placed into a police wagon, unrestrained without a seat belt. In a fiery announcement, Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby charged officers Caesar Goodson Jr., Lt. Brian Rice, officer Edward Nero, Sgt. Alicia White and officer Garrett Miller in the days following Gray’s death.

On the day of Gray’s funeral, federal investigators launched a probe to determine whether his civil rights were violated during his arrest.

Six officers faced separate trials during the course of 2015-2016, however, Baltimore prosecutors decided to drop all remaining charges after three trials resulted in acquittals.

The DOJ has yet to formally announce their decision, according to the report. But Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he would move from focusing on police reform to crime fighting, a direct pivot of former Attorney General Loretta Lynch‘s priorties.

Each officer faces internal administrative trials set to begin in October. According to CBS Baltimore, an outsourced independent agency found five officers violated police policy.

Goodson, Rice, and White face termination, while Miller and Nero face five-day suspensions, CBS Baltimore reports.. Police commissioner Kevin Davis will ultimately determine each outcome.

SOURCE: The Baltimore Sun, CBS Baltimore

