Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Officers In Freddie Gray Case Won’t Face Charges

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 20 hours ago
Leave a comment
Freddie Gray Protestors

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The DOJ was working to determine whether Gray’s civil rights were violated during his arrest.

 

According to The Baltimore Sun, the Department of Justice will not bring forth charges against the officers involved in the Freddie Gray case.

In April 2015, Gray suffered a broken neck after he was arrested, handcuffed and placed into a police wagon, unrestrained without a seat belt.  In a fiery announcement, Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby charged officers Caesar Goodson Jr., Lt. Brian Rice, officer Edward Nero, Sgt. Alicia White and officer Garrett Miller in the days following Gray’s death.

On the day of Gray’s funeral, federal investigators launched a probe to determine whether his civil rights were violated during his arrest.

Six officers faced separate trials during the course of 2015-2016, however, Baltimore prosecutors decided to drop all remaining charges after three trials resulted in acquittals.

The DOJ has yet to formally announce their decision, according to the report. But Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he would move from focusing on police reform to crime fighting, a direct pivot of former Attorney General Loretta Lynch‘s priorties.

Each officer faces internal administrative trials set to begin in October. According to CBS Baltimore, an outsourced independent agency found five officers violated police policy.

Goodson, Rice, and White face termination, while Miller and Nero face five-day suspensions, CBS Baltimore reports.. Police commissioner Kevin Davis will ultimately determine each outcome.

SOURCE: The Baltimore SunCBS Baltimore

DON’T MISS:

Five Officers Involved In Freddie Gray Case Face Internal Disciplinary Action

Jesse Williams Speaks Out On The Acquittals In The Freddie Gray Case

Baltimore Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Remaining Officers In Freddie Gray Trial

 

ARTICLE FROM: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of The Baltimore Sun, CBS Baltimore, and HelloBeautiful

Picture Courtesy of The Washington Post and HelloBeautiful

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Six Ways To Revitalize Your Boring Sex Life
 1 day ago
09.13.17
Kendall Jenner Gets Hit With Another Lawsuit Over…
 1 day ago
09.13.17
T.I. Has Something To Say About Wendy Williams’…
 1 day ago
09.13.17
Bromance Heartbreak: Tyrese Isn’t Done Being Petty With…
 2 days ago
09.12.17
Wendy Williams Dragged To A Twitter Hell For…
 2 days ago
09.12.17
Nicki Minaj Blasts Designers For Exploiting Black Culture
 2 days ago
09.12.17
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Bill Cosby to Steve Harvey…”Stay Away From Me”
 2 days ago
09.12.17
Team Petty: Here’s Why Tyrese Slammed Dwayne ‘The…
 3 days ago
09.11.17
11 Celebrities Who Refuse To Be Slut-Shamed
 3 days ago
09.11.17
DeRay Davis Has Something To Say About His…
 3 days ago
09.11.17
The Internet Can’t Stop Sweating Teyana Taylor’s Sexy…
 4 days ago
09.10.17
Beyoncé, Janet Jackson & More Head To Houston…
 4 days ago
09.11.17
#JaRuleAppreciationDay Is Blowing Up Twitter And It’s Hilarious…
 6 days ago
09.11.17
Did DeRay Davis Threaten To Get His Sisters…
 6 days ago
09.11.17
Photos