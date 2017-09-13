North Carolina McDonald’s Manager Fired After Verbal Assault Caught on Tape

A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald’s over the weekend when a woman who is identified as a manager at the store flipped her off, kept repeating President Donald Trump’s name before asking if she knew how to spell “deportation.”

Wendy Rios posted a video of the encounter on Facebook saying she “feel assaulted” during a trip to the McDonald’s along Eastway and Central Monday night. Rios said that an employee in a green shirt, who is identified as a manager, repeatedly insulted her during her visit.

Rios said the manager seemed angry when she went to pay at the drive-thru and was yelling at other employees inside the store, so she didn’t say anything.

She said when she asked about her food at the second window, the anger turned to her.

“I asked the employee if my order was ready and the manager asked him what I asked. He told her and she said ‘of course her [expletive] order is ready’,” Rios recalled. “Then I asked for ketchup and he handed me two packets of ketchup.”

“I asked for more ketchup and the manager yelled at the employee ‘what is she still doing here?’” Rios said. “He told her I was asking for more ketchup and she started yelling at me and saying bad words.”

Rios said she normally just ignore rude people, but this time she couldn’t.

When she asked for the woman’s name, the male employee wrote it down. She couldn’t read the writing and asked again for her name. The woman wrote down her name in big letters on the receipt, according to Rios, but refused to give her last name.

That’s when Rios pulled out her cell phone. She said she wanted to show corporate how rude the woman was being to her.

The woman can be seen sticking up her middle finger to Rios, and her camera, through the drive-thru window. Rios asked the woman to repeat the move with the window open so that her bosses could see what was happening.

The woman kept repeating that Rios needed to leave and then took aim at her.

“Can you say, Donald Trump? Donald Trump. Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Yes, Donald Trump, Donald Trump. Can you say Donald Trump?” the woman asked. “You holding up my line, lady.”

“You can stay there all you want. Can you say deportation? Can you say that? Can you spell deportation?” the woman can be heard in the video saying. “What you need to do is you need to get the [expletive] on. That’s what you need to do.”





READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WBTV-TV Charlotte and WOIO Cleveland 19 News

Picture Courtesy of Justin Sullivan and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube, Wendy Rios, and Facebook