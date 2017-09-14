9 O'Clock News
Amber Rose And 21 Savage Still Going Strong

Posted 17 hours ago
One of the more strange couples we have seen in a while, Amber Rose and 21 Savage, seem to be in it for the long haul at this point. What most have called a fling on Amber Roses part, is turning out to be much more than so.

Amber has continued to express her love for the rapper, even going as far as talking about marriage. So seeing the two together during New York Fashion Week seemed pretty…… normal. Oddly enough, we are used to it now, and dare I say….. loving it.

 

Date night #nyfw 🌹

21 also touched the stage, not as a performer, but a model.

Spilling syrup on the runway #phillipplein @philippplein78 my dog 4L

