Florida Man Pronounced “Evacuation” Wrong & Now It’s A Song That’s Viral [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 7 hours ago
Black people on the internet made lemonade out of lemons yet again, this time in regards to hurricane coverage. When a newscaster interviewed a Florida man about hurricane conditions, of course he happened to be the guy who would pronounce “evacuation” wrong. The minor error was hilarious enough not only to go viral, but to get remixed into a song… that actually bangs.

Haven’t heard it yet? Click on the audio player to hear the interview and the hilarious song that resulted from it in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

