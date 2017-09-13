Prank Call: Rickey Smiley Begs Locksmith For Help Getting Out Trunk [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this hilarious prank call, Rickey Smiley says he’s stuck in the trunk of a car. He calls a local locksmith and begs him for help getting out. When the man on the phone asks him why he can’t call 911, he tells him he’s a weed dealer and can’t call the police. Click on the audio player to hear the hilarious call enfold in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

