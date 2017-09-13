The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Prank Call: Rickey Smiley Begs Locksmith For Help Getting Out Trunk [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 7 hours ago
Leave a comment


In this hilarious prank call, Rickey Smiley says he’s stuck in the trunk of a car. He calls a local locksmith and begs him for help getting out. When the man on the phone asks him why he can’t call 911, he tells him he’s a weed dealer and can’t call the police. Click on the audio player to hear the hilarious call enfold in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

