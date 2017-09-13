Black Tony Is Selling “Hurricane Water” [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

When Black Tony called Rickey Smiley, he wasn’t on the way to work. He was in a giant truck full of what he’s calling “hurricane water.” He says he’s selling it with the promise that it will get you drunk- without making your breath stink. Click on the audio player to hear about that and the other hurricane mementos Black Tony is selling in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

