Spirit’s Advice To Man Trying Get His Girl’s Mom To Stop Hating Him [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 7 hours ago
Spirit came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about all things love and relationships. She explains that one of the biggest issues people in relationships tend to have is that they aren’t speaking their partner’s love language. Then, she gave some advice to some listeners going through some issues. A Louisiana man called wanting help mending things with the mother of his current girlfriend, who he loves dearly. He doesn’t understand why she hates him, but he wants to get started with patching things up.

Spirit also gives advice to a woman who says her baby daddy won’t let her go- and it turns out she’s the one who needs to do the letting go. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Continue reading Spirit's Advice To Man Trying Get His Girl's Mom To Stop Hating Him [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

