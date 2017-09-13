Fasho Celebrity News
#WTFasho The Way You Eat Pizza Says A Lot About Your Personality!!!

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
A body language expert named Patti Wood says that everything you do – and the way you do it – tells a story about yourself. And, this includes how you eat a slice of pizza.

Patti suggests that the way you eat a slice of pizza can be used to identify your personality traits:

  • If you fold your pizza in half before biting it, you’re a serious multi-tasker who does not stop to savor the finer things in life.
  • People who eat the crust first are “influencers,” who like to be dramatic, talk loudly and love getting attention.
  • Eating pizza with a fork and knife indicates you’re a “supporter,” which means you’re a loyal and reliable people pleaser.
  • Patti calls those who just bite their pizza “careful correctors.” They are perfectionists who don’t like to mess around. They want to get things right every time. (Daily Mail)
