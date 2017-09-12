Music
Home > Music

Phaedra Parks Is Reportedly Desperate To Reclaim Her Spot On ‘RHOA’

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment
Super Bowl LI Parties

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The former ‘RHOA’ peach is allegedly contacting producers trying to get back on the show.

 

Producers of reality tv show ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ gave its star Phaedra Parks the axe after she maliciously spread lies about fellow castmate and former bestie Kandi Burruss.

The ‘sex dungeon’ became a key storyline and point of contention between Phaedra and the cast as the dramatic truth unfolded at the end of last season.

Now, an insider close to Radar Online reveals the Georgia peach is desperate to get back her spot on the show.

According to the rumor mill, “She’s desperate for cash,” the source told Radar.

“She’s trying to sell one of her homes and lease a recently purchased home because she doesn’t have the substantial income that she was earning on RHOA.”

The also added, “She has been in constant contact with producers asking to make a cameo or be part of the series in some capacity. They have repeatedly declined her offers because she no longer has an organic relationship with any of the season 10 cast members.”

Another friction point between the 43-year-old and producers was her secret dating life. Because Phaedra refused to date on camera, the show reportedly took back her $1.3 million check.

According to the source, Phaedra tried to negotiate with producers to “date and open up more about her personal life” in order to get back in their good graces.

This offer was reportedly declined.

RELATED LINKS

VIDEO: Phaedra Parks Catches Holy Ghost At Tasha Cobb Album Release

You Don’t Have To Lie, Sis: Phaedra Parks Attempts To Shut Down Rumors That She’s Facing Financial Woes

 

SOURCE: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of RadarOnline and HelloBeautiful

Picture Courtesy of Prince Williams, Getty Images, and HelloBeautiful

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bromance Heartbreak: Tyrese Isn’t Done Being Petty With…
 1 day ago
09.12.17
Wendy Williams Dragged To A Twitter Hell For…
 1 day ago
09.12.17
Nicki Minaj Blasts Designers For Exploiting Black Culture
 1 day ago
09.12.17
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Bill Cosby to Steve Harvey…”Stay Away From Me”
 1 day ago
09.12.17
Team Petty: Here’s Why Tyrese Slammed Dwayne ‘The…
 2 days ago
09.11.17
11 Celebrities Who Refuse To Be Slut-Shamed
 2 days ago
09.11.17
DeRay Davis Has Something To Say About His…
 2 days ago
09.11.17
The Internet Can’t Stop Sweating Teyana Taylor’s Sexy…
 3 days ago
09.10.17
Beyoncé, Janet Jackson & More Head To Houston…
 3 days ago
09.11.17
#JaRuleAppreciationDay Is Blowing Up Twitter And It’s Hilarious…
 5 days ago
09.11.17
Did DeRay Davis Threaten To Get His Sisters…
 5 days ago
09.11.17
Ray J., K. Michelle And More To Star…
 5 days ago
09.11.17
Here’s How Much Mike Epps’ Divorce Is Going…
 5 days ago
09.11.17
Karrueche Tran Stuns In New Photos Shot By…
 6 days ago
09.07.17
Photos